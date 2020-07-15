Karan Tacker shifts from Mumbai to Lonavala house after five people test Covid-19 positive in his building

TV actor Karan Tacker moved to his residence in Lonavala along with his parents and sister after five people were found Covid-19 positive in the Andheri building in Mumbai where he stays. The actor has said he took the decision as he is worried about the health of his aged parents.

Karan told Mid Day in an interview, “After the number of cases in my building shot up, I decided to get out of the city. My parents are old, and I am constantly worried about their health. Fortunately, we are all safe, so far. Both Aamby and Lonavala have healthcare facilities. In the worst case scenario, we can travel back to the city.” He also told the tabloid that he shares the household chores and makes supermarket rounds for essentials with his sister.

About getting back to work, Karan told the tabloid that if he needs to begin shooting, he will move back to Mumbai and come back to Lonavala residence only after quarantining himself.

Karan celebrated his birthday during the lockdown that ended May 31, and had said about it, “Festivals and occasional days are always with family as they are the most special people in my life. I will surely miss meeting my friends on my birthday, this year. Looking back, there is so much to be thankful for this year with my web show doing so well and people appreciating my work. It is a happy feeling.”

Karan began his career as an actor with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in 2009 and he completed 11 years in the entertainment industry earlier this month. “Matthew McConaughey who’s doing a television series called True Detective ends up winning an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club (2013). That’s the kind of career I hope for. I want to explore all mediums. I want to be part of good scripts. I also hope that after Special Ops, people look at me as a serious actor and not just a good looking guy,” Karan told Hindustan Times about his career aspirations.

