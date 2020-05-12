Karan Wahi: This lockdown is like any other day for me, I’ve lived by myself for 16 years now

Actor Karan Wahi has been living by himself for 16 years now. And hence, he says the lockdown has been like “just another day” for him. Speaking from Mumbai, he tells us, “I’m alone right now, with just a cook, so I’m glad my food is sorted. My parents live in Delhi. I’m not doing anything different, and it’s like how others are keeping themselves busy. Even in the normal times, when I didn’t have work, I’d always be at home. The only difference is none of the friends who would visit, can come now.”

The 33-year-old had returned from Spain on March 6, when the Covid-19 pandemic has just started to take over in India. Wahi says he had to go through a full check-up at the airport, and was told to report if he felt any symptoms.

“So, I’ve been at home since March 7 itself. A few of my projects have been affected. I had something on the acting front, that’s delayed indefinitely now,” he continues, “Then I was producing a new show, that’s also on hold now. We are actually using the time to write it better, than feel sad about the fact that it’s not going to go on floors right now. It’ll definitely take a hit.”

A new project starring Wahi with actor Lara Dutta, recently went live. Happy with the response, he tells us that the cast and crew had to complete the post-production from their homes, complete with the dubbing, just to meet the release date deadline.

“There were a lot of hardships for the makers, the editing, colour correction and dubbing. We had no option but to do that from homes,” he says, adding, “Makers wanted to come out at this time (lockdown). What might just happen after this period is over is that most of the people wouldn’t want to sit at home. It was a good way, through which people will watch it at least, that’s our aim. That’s your primary aim, whether they like it or not, it’s their call. We’ve got nice feedback so far.”

Using his celebrity status and fan following on social media to do his bit, the actor reveals he has managed to do relief work during this crisis through his work itself.

He explains, “I don’t believe in the word ‘influencer’, I don’t believe I’ll inspire people, because what might be right for me might not be from another perspective. People are trying to do their bit by giving money and food. But everyone has limited liquid money in hand. In hindsight, most of us are also limited with our resources, one has to think about themselves too. So I put it out there that I’m open to collaborations on social media, for brands too, if they deposit money directly into the account of an NGO, I send them.”