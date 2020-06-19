Karanvir Bohra deletes TikTok post India-China clash, says didn’t do so ‘to feel patriotic’

Actor Karanvir Bohra found himself in the midst of a controversy when he announced that he has deleted his TikTok account after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. He was severely trolled for the act. The actor later tweeted to clarify his point of view.

Two days back, Karanvir took to Instagram to post a message. It read: “I know I can’t do much sitting in my house, but pray a send blessings. My heart goes out to the jawans and their families who gave up their life in the #ChinaIndiaFaceoff 20soldiers martyred @the LAC. First thing first.... I’m done with @indiatiktok I’m pressing #deletetiktok.” While many of his fans appreciated his move, several others criticised him for showing off his patriotism.

Many of his industry colleagues wrote in to appreciate his action; Juuhi Babbar Sonii said: “Love u...I thought of telling u this so many times in the past 3months! U dont need a tiktok....tiktok needed talent & personalities like u....proud of u my friend!” Former actor Asmit Patel wrote: “Walking the talk”.

Many of his fans wrote in too; one user said: “Well done my brother welcome to the #deletetiktok club.” Another user said: “Thanks for deleting this app hope so after seeing you all indians will do the same.”

Criticism also came in equal measure; one user said: “Badi jaldi Akal aa gyi tiktok uninstall krne ki... abi ruk jate or 100-200 soldiers ko marne dete..!! (So you finally had the brainwave to uninstall the Chinese app... why, you could have waited for 100-200 soldiers to die)” while another said: “Is your account still active? Which means they have access to all your content?”

In fact, TV actor Nakuul Mehta had on Thursday taken a dig at all those who were in a hurry to uninstall the Chinese app. He had written: “I’m installing Tik Tok, finally. So that.. I can UNINSTALL it and feel patriotic.”

As if in a reply, Karanvir on Thursday had tweeted, “Just to put the record straight, I’m not uninstalling @TikTok_IN “to feel patriotic” as some might say.... But sometimes you do things coz it’s the right thing to do.”

In the wake of the attack on Indian troops by the Chinese in which 20 Indian soldiers fell in the line of duty, there have been strong populist trends to boycott Chinese goods.

