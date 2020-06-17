Karanvir Bohra feels pay cuts will be a norm

“Make a digital self of yourself and send it to work,” quips actor Karanvir Bohra, sharing a funny take on the idea of going back to the sets. He says, “Work is important right now. I think actors will continue to have a tough time. Once who can survive will do but after being at home for three months, the ones who have EMIs and payments to make will find it tough to survive in the next few months. I think, in terms of shoots, setups outside Maharastra will start as things are not quite settled here. As an actor, I won’t negotiate much on the price, as work is important. We have to accept that price cut will be a norm. Kaam ki liye mana mat karo. Bas kaam karo. Then there are limitations on the number of people on set etc which will also affect everyone’s morale.”

Bohra says he enjoyed his time in the lockdown as he got to spend it with his kids. “We had a lot of fun and I want to be the kind of the father they enjoy being with. I have realised that one has to be patient with kids as they don’t understand what the lockdown is and they have their mood swings. So, shouting and screaming at them won’t help. I am happy being with my kids, so I am not missing anything outside the house, except for shooting (laughs),” he says.

The actor didn’t have anything lined up for a shoot in the last three months but admits that two projects that he has produced are ready for release. He shares, “Thankfully, everything has been shot or else as a producer, things would have been difficult. Times are such that without proper backing from studios, solo producers ki band baj jayegi. Kaam toh rukega nahin, budget cut hoga par content banega.”

He is excited about his upcoming debut web show, Casino and says he felt like the experience was like a “roulette”. He says, “Making a debut with such a show is exciting as the production values are high-quality. It is a lavish production, with a brilliant storyline and excellent actors.” The actor has been a part of many TV shows and done some films too but says he doesn’t compare the mediums. “TV has its own beauty, films have their own charm as does theatre while web shows have their own appeal. There is no comparison of kind of stories or experiences as they are all different. I don’t prefer to compare. I had a lot of fun shooting Casino as it was a cinematic experience and on the web, one takes time to shoot scenes, so we could be immersed in a scene,” he states.