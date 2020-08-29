Karanvir Bohra: ‘I am having a great time with my children, trying to be a patient father’

Karanvir Bohra is all set to welcome his third child with wife Teejay Sidhu. The couple are already parents to twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella. Karanvir even claims he had the best time during lockdown as he spent all of it playing with his four-year-olds. The actor also utilised his free time by making his directorial debut with the sci-fi web series Bhanwar, shot entirely at home.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karanvir opened up about the web show which talks about time travel and has been shot by a five-member team, who also doubled up as spot boys and lightmen. He also spoke about the death of TV actor turned Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and the insider-outsider debate that followed. Excerpts:

How is it going with your kids at home?

I’m loving it! I have nothing to complain about. I am with my family and really enjoying. I have almost grown with them and I love being a father. Time has passed so fast in this lockdown phase. I time travel six months into the future in my web series. In real life, we have already spent five months of the pandemic.

Tell us about your new web series, Bhanwar?

It premiered on ZEE5. It’s based on the concept of time travel. We travel six months into the future and realise that we are already dead. So we have to figure how we have to come back in time to save ourselves.

Bhanwar stars Karanvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee.

How did you manage to shoot during lockdown?

We started shooting for the show during lockdown. All our actors were quarantining in the same building. I thought that since we all are here, let’s make this happen. It has been shot in our building itself. Besides me, Teejay is there, Priya Banerjee is there and my friend Payal -- who stays opposite my building.

Who came up with the idea?

It was my writer friend Deepak Pachori who came up with the story idea during lockdown and I found it to be an amazing concept. I was telling him to create something where a man is stuck in a house -- and what if he has an opportunity to time travel in the same house. It’s fantasy where you can think anything. I am a fan of sci-fi so thought of tapping this space.

This is my directorial debut because there was no other option. Only five people were there in the team, including the director. No production, no spot dada, no lights, nothing. We shot on Sony Alfa and iPhone but we did not face any restrictions of any kind.

Things are looking bright for you in the OTT space. Do you have any more projects lined up?

Who would believe in this concept on TV, because it’s a different genre. OTT gave me this opportunity to explore this concept. So in season 2, I would go even more deeper. There is Casino 2 and Bhanwar 2 coming up. There is another series that I will be working on. Its shooting will begin by September end. So things are looking good on the digital front.

Do you believe TV actors often get typecast? Have you faced a similar situation?

It’s very difficult when a production house won’t take a chance on a face the audience has already seen, even though if you are a very big star. I completely negate that kind of thinking because it’s not because of the star value that the audience is coming. They are coming because of the content. There is lot of content with big stars which hasn’t worked on OTT. And lot of content with unknown people has worked. OTT is content driven and I have always said that give content a chance.

Share your views on the insider-outsider debate.

The outsider tag hasn’t been put on me. This TV industry tag is always there but it’s breaking now. What’s happening in the news these days after Sushant, people don’t care who the star is. They now want only content. They go for that more than anything else. I feel very bad that Sushant has gone but he has opened this huge Pandora’s Box and gates for those actors who were not seen as stars. He must be watching all of us from up there and taking care of a lot of us as an angel.

How do you deal with difficulties in life?

I always see the brighter side, we all have problems but it’s easy to dwell on the problem. We must not think of it as if this is the worst part of life. The other way is you reinvent yourself. What is the positivity of this! How can we turn this thing around for us – that is the way to live your life. Instead of sitting at home and worrying about not working, I created Bhanwar. The whole thing that was going against us – I worked it out for us.

My family is also very supportive, which is the most important thing in everybody’s life. I am having a great time with my children, trying to be a patient father.

