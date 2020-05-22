Sections
Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Bella gets angry after he ‘jokingly whacked’ Teejay Sidhu, asks ‘Why did you hit mom?’

Bella admonished Karanvir Bohra for jokingly hitting wife Teejay Sidhu in a TikTok video. Watch the video here.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Bella did not like his recent TikTok video in which he jokingly hit wife Teejay Sidhu.

Television actor Karanvir Bohra ‘jokingly whacked’ his wife Teejay Sidhu with a broom for a TikTok video, but his daughter Bella was not amused. Teejay shared a video, in which Bella expresses her unhappiness with Karanvir and asks him, “Why did you hit mom?”

In the video, Karanvir is seen trying to kiss his daughter as they watch something on the phone together. However, she pushes him away and says, “Don’t kiss me. Why did you hit mom?” He then shows the viewers the video in question, which is meant to be a funny TikTok video.

However, Bella remains unconvinced and says, “I’m not happy now. I am mad because you hit mom. Don’t do it next time.” She then makes Karanvir apologise to Teejay.

“He made a TikTok video where he jokingly whacked me with a broom! She saw the video in his phone and asked him, ‘Why did you hit Mom?’ She’s not happy now! @TwinBabyDiaries,” Teejay wrote in her caption.



Fans showered love on the adorable video. “How concerned is our belli. So so cute,” wrote one. “So mature to understand so sensitive topic ! Bella have so pure heart . Her anger in last words clearly describes she knows that’s not right, Although as adults we know this was just a fun video,” another wrote.

 

Meanwhile, Karanvir and his family are doing their bit to ameliorate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. His parents Mahendra Bohra and Madhu Bohra are helping the needy by preparing 101 hot meals every day.

“My mom has always been doing seva. Now, since the lockdown, they have been preparing hot meals everyday both for lunch and dinner for the homeless and migrant workers,” he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

