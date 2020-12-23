Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra shares new video of baby daughter from hospital, sways to Lucky Ali song and says ‘my holy trinity is complete’

Karanvir Bohra shares new video of baby daughter from hospital, sways to Lucky Ali song and says ‘my holy trinity is complete’

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a video of himself, holding his newborn daughter in his arms. Watch it here.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 12:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter earlier this week.

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a new video of himself, cradling his newborn daughter. Karanvir’s wife, Teejay Sidhu, gave birth to their third daughter earlier this week.

Sharing the new video, he wrote in his caption, “’Tum hi ho pehle,tum hi ho akhir’.....That’s How I’m going to be with all my daughter’s and with the people who are my heart.... There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so special. #myholytrinity is complete.” The video showed Karanvir holding the baby in his arms, while a Lucky Ali song plays in the background. He held up three fingers, to indicate that he has three children, and said that he was getting a ‘good feeling’.

 

Karanvir confirmed the birth of his third daughter to SpotboyE. He was quoted as saying: “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”



“I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi, Sarawsati and Parvati,” he added. The baby was born in Canada.

He has since posted a video and a picture of the baby. Sharing a picture of himself napping with the newborn, he wrote, “She doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can’t help it - that’s the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had.”

Also read: Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’

Karanvir and Teejay tied the knot on November 3, 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

What’s on the menu in a post-pandemic world?
by Shara Ashraf Prayag
Asia’s capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.