Karanvir Bohra shares new video of baby daughter from hospital, sways to Lucky Ali song and says ‘my holy trinity is complete’

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a new video of himself, cradling his newborn daughter. Karanvir’s wife, Teejay Sidhu, gave birth to their third daughter earlier this week.

Sharing the new video, he wrote in his caption, “’Tum hi ho pehle,tum hi ho akhir’.....That’s How I’m going to be with all my daughter’s and with the people who are my heart.... There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so special. #myholytrinity is complete.” The video showed Karanvir holding the baby in his arms, while a Lucky Ali song plays in the background. He held up three fingers, to indicate that he has three children, and said that he was getting a ‘good feeling’.

Karanvir confirmed the birth of his third daughter to SpotboyE. He was quoted as saying: “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”

“I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi, Sarawsati and Parvati,” he added. The baby was born in Canada.

He has since posted a video and a picture of the baby. Sharing a picture of himself napping with the newborn, he wrote, “She doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can’t help it - that’s the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had.”

Also read: Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’

Karanvir and Teejay tied the knot on November 3, 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more