Karanvir Bohra shares newborn daughter’s pic as she sleeps on his chest, says ‘she doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib, sleeps best like this’

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a fresh picture with his newborn daughter. The actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a daughter on Monday.

Sharing the picture, where the little one was seen sleeping on his chest, he wrote: “She doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can’t help it - that’s the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture.” The picture had been clicked by his wife.

A number of their industry friends commented on it. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote: “Dude that is adorable !! Congrats to you @bombaysunshine Nd @twinbabydiaries.” MTV host Raghu Ram wrote: “But you and @bombaysunshine are truly blessed!!”

On Monday, sharing the first glance of the baby, Karanvir had posted a video with his three daughters. Sharing it, he wrote: “You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. p.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels... My #alpha #chi & #omega.”

A day before the delivery, Karanvir had shared a video of him dancing his way to the hospital in Vancouver, Canada where the little girl was born. Sharing the video, he had written: “Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky.”

