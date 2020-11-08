Karanvir Bohra shares video of wife Teejay Sidhu’s baby bump: ‘This is a miracle, there is a life in there and it’s moving’

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a lovely video of actor-wife Teejay Sidhu and her baby bump. Teejay and Karanvir, who have twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella, are expecting their third child.

He shared a video of himself and his twin daughters wondering at beauty of the baby bump as the baby moves the mother. The video opens focusing on the bump and then the camera widens out to show Karanvir being completely in awe of the baby moving around and kicking inside the mommy’s belly. His daughters can also be seen in the video as Karanvir exclaims “Woah, woah. oye! My goodness, it is bouncing around.”

Sharing the video, Karanvir wrote, “This is a miracle... There is a life in there & it’s moving... #omnamoshivaya the best gift for our anniversary #jaikaalbhairav.”

Karanvir had shared the video on their wedding anniversary. Teejay had also posted a video on the occasion. “I’ve lost the track of time these past fourteen years.. seriously fourteen!? But in this whirlwind of love, life, kids, and work, there is one thing I know - I like me better when I’m with you.. #happyanniversary my Manjo @karanvirbohra I love you,” she captioned the video.

Announcing her pregnancy in August, Teejay had shared a picture with her husband and wrote, “So many blessings.. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him. And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn’t choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. #parentstobe @anish_sonakshi.photography I love you guys!! :).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

Karanvir had said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times that they did not plan to conceive during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses,” he said.

“All throughout the lockdown, we have heard so much that there would be fights among couples and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more