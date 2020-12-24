Karanvir Bohra to those saying he was trying for a boy: ‘In spite of my conservative background, I never had a preference of gender’

Television actor Karanvir Bohra, who recently welcomed his third daughter, has slammed baseless rumours about him and his family. In a new Instagram post, Karanvir has said that unlike what some people are saying, he and his wife, Teejay Sidhu, weren’t trying for a boy after their twin daughters.

Karanvir shared a picture of his elder daughters Bella and Vienna and a note from a friend, congratulating him on becoming a dad to a daughter again. “My friend #rashiagrawalsent me such a beautiful message, I had to post it.There were a lot of comments on my page saying that we were trying for a boy, so let put those rumors to rest. We were neither trying for a boy or a girl, we were praying for a healthy baby. And inspite of coming from a conservative Marwari background and also being a boy myself, I never made a preference of gender. Even if we had a boy, he would have got the same love and excitement that @twinbabydiaries and this lil angel have got.I love my daughters with all heart,” he wrote.

His followers also shared words of support for him. “Hey Karan...society has always something to say every time...so don’t waste ur time in proving them,just enjoy n Thanq God for this awesome life with ur beautiful wife n wonderful kids,” wrote one. “Truly said .. God gives daughters to people who can take care of them,” wrote another.

Talking about his new daughter, Karanvir said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “My happiness has no bounds. Having three girls is something I would have just dreamt of. Even if I would have asked for something else, it wouldn’t have happened. Three girls is completing the holy trinity.”

“It’s way more easy right now. The whole thing is that it’s not just one baby, there are three babies, the other two shouldn’t feel left out, that mom and dad are giving attention to the newborn, they should get their love also. An addition should be an addition their life also, they shouldn’t feel excluded. Both these girls have taken over her, and when she cries, they scream out loud ‘the baby’s crying, get the milk ready!’,” he said. Karanvir will return to India alone shortly, while his wife and the newborn will remain in Canada for some months.

