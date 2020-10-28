Karanvir Bohra tries to steal wife Teejay Sidhu’s food, their twins Bella and Vienna rat him out. Watch video

Karanvir Bohra has shared an adorable video of himself unsuccessfully trying to steal food from his wife Teejay Sidhu’s plate. The reason for his failure to do so was because their twins, Bella and Vienna, ratted him out.

“This time I tried to eat her food, but my kids told on me @bombaysunshine @twinbabydiaries,” Karanvir wrote on Instagram. He is seen making several attempts to sneakily take food from Teejay’s plate when she is not looking but the little girls let her know.

Karanvir and Teejay are expecting their third child. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said that they did not plan to conceive during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses,” he said.

“All throughout the lockdown, we have heard so much that there would be fights among couples and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown,” he added.

Also read: Avika Gor shares dramatic weight loss journey, recalls how she looked in the mirror and broke down after seeing herself

In an earlier Instagram post, Teejay said that she ‘never imagined’ that she would have three children, but it seemed to be a divine plan. “I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I’d be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, ‘I want to be part of this family.’ Maybe God tells that soul, ‘I choose this family for you.’ Maybe we have something to teach the new life.. maybe the new life has something to teach us? We don’t have answers but there is some higher purpose, so we embrace these new changes. God knows what He is doing, and we trust in Him completely,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more