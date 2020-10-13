Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are on their babymoon in Dehradun: ‘This is my idea of a maternity shoot’

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are on their babymoon in Dehradun: ‘This is my idea of a maternity shoot’

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are in Dehradun for their first babymoon. Karanvir is trying to impress his wife as they did not go on a vacation when she was pregnant for the first time in 2016.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are in Dehradun.

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and his family is on a vacation in Uttarakhand.Karavir and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child together and decided to to Dehradun for their ‘babymoon’.

Sharing a picture of himself and Teejay, posing for the camera in tall grass outside a random building, Karanvir wrote, “I’m going to be in so much trouble! I didn’t take her on a #babymoon during the first pregnancy.. and this is my idea of a #maternity #shoot this time around.... But sweety @bombaysunshine, I did take you to #dehradun for a babymoon!” An unimpressed Teejay commented, “This was my maternity shoot??”

Teejay also shared a video in which she was seen dancing to Tera Hone Laga Hoon. “In the fields with my little one.. Enjoying the #beautiful #dehradun #sunset.. I’m sure the #baby can feel the peace and happiness here. On the sets of #kutubminar #traveldiaries #mommytobe #expectingmom,” she wrote.

Karanvir and Teejay are already parents to twin four-year old daughters Vienna and Raya Bella. The couple announced their latest pregnancy with social media posts. Karanvir wrote on Instagram, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”

Teejay also shared a picture of her baby bump. “So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don’t choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Oct 13, 2020 18:32 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: To bat or bowl? Chennai vs Sunrisers - toss upcoming
Oct 13, 2020 18:58 IST
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
Oct 13, 2020 17:56 IST

latest news

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are on their babymoon in Dehradun
Oct 13, 2020 18:58 IST
Amid Covid, big desilting ops underway to preserve Kashmir’s Wular lake
Oct 13, 2020 18:58 IST
With concert halls shut, NY Philharmonic takes to sidewalk
Oct 13, 2020 18:53 IST
These The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween decorations are a must see
Oct 13, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.