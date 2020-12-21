Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’

Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu have been blessed with a baby girl. The child was born in Vancouver in Canada, as per a report. Karanvir and Teejay are already parents to twin girls.

Speaking to Spotboye, Karanvir was quoted as saying: “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”

“I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Sarawsati and Parvati,” he added.

Sharing a video, before the new arrival, Karanvir had written on Instagram: “Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky.”

Before her delivery, Teejay had written in an Instagram post that though it was legal to find the gender of the baby in Canada, the couple had avoided finding it out. She had written: “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!”

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Karanvir had said that they did not plan to have a baby during the pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses.”

