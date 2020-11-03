Sections
Karva chauth is more relevant today looking at the horrors that Covid-19 has caused: Divyanka Tripathi

The actor talks about the importance of Karva chauth and says ‘If the fast really works the way they say, I am going keep it for our entire family and loved ones this year.”

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:46 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

The actor is looking forward to celebrating her fourth Karva chauth with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is happy that she is not working this Karva chauth. The actor is looking forward to celebrate her fourth Karva chauth with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Talking about her plans for the festival, she says, “This year, Vivek is taking me shopping during the day, as for a change I’m not working today. In the evening, we will go on a moon-hunting drive, do the pooja and later, hopefully, go to a restaurant for dinner.”

Married women fast for their husband’s long and healthy life on Karva chauth. Ask the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor about the relevance of this festival in 2020 and she says, “The reason behind Karva chauth fast is more relevant today, looking at the horrors Covid-19 has caused. If the fast really works the way they say, I am going keep it for our entire family and loved ones this year. Yes, the festive spirits is lower this year, especially because we can’t have parties or get-togethers the way we used to. People are being cautious and that’s good for everyone.”

The couple celebrating the festival last year.

With a number of rituals and customs followed by women during the festival, she admits that she has been celebrating it in the manner she knows best. “Being in a nuclear setup, with no elders to guide, many working women have tweaked the rituals according to convenience and understanding. I can only speak for myself. My family in Bhopal didn’t celebrate the festival, so I’m barely aware about the exact customs. I don’t do all the poojas accurately, owing to the work schedule and lack of knowledge. In fact, my process is more driven by what I’ve done while acting during Karva chauth sequences in my TV shows. I’m fine with it as long as I feel I have done my bit with complete conviction,” she signs off.

