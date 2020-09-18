Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wraps shoot, Pooja Banerjee says ‘Because of Covid-19, we can’t have a wrap up party’

Actor Pooja Banerjee has finished shooting for the last episode of her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The entire crew wrapped up the shoot on Friday. The show, which also features Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey, will soon go off air, with the last episode going on air on October 3. While most actors from the show posted pictures from the sets, and some were seen with cakes in those images, Pooja has said that they could not party, because of the ongoing pandemic.

Erica shared pictures from the sets where cakes could be seen, for the entire team. One cake was dedicated to Parth completing two years of playing the popular character of Anurag Basu. Pooja also shared pictures from the sets where the crew can be seen eating the cake.

Sahil posted a group picture from the sets and wrote an elaborate note: “Not sure when we’ll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! Thanku @ektarkapoor @chloejferns @shivangisinghchauhaan @shreya_nehal @tanusridgupta @muktadhond @aakanshashukla0803 @varunthebabbar @shadabpeshimam @muzzudesai @khwaja_mughal13 for making me part of the show And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can’t wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart! #KZK2Fam #kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautiizindagiikay #anupam.”

Sharing a picture of herself, Pooja wrote, “Alvida Nivedita Basu.” She essays the role of Nivedita Basu in the show. Pooja told Times of India that they had originally planned a wrap-up party but cancelled it, “We have shot a balanced ending. Not too sad or happy. We decided yesterday to party. We are having discussions also but this Covid ya! We don’t know if it will be good or bad to party. Because of Covid-19, we can’t have a wrap up party. Even at someone’s house, we don’t know which building has restrictions. We don’t want to risk it. We decided everything on the group and cancelled it.”

“Of course I am going to miss my cast and crew. The people, who used to get me ready. They would really go out of their way to get me the perfect jewellery, sari and everything. They really did a lot for me. They took care of me like a family member. And of course I am going to miss the 5 of us (Erica, Parth, Shubhaavi, Sahil, Aamna),” Pooja further told the daily.

Pooja feels that this is the best phase of her career and told Hindustan Times earlier this month, “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Reaching here was never easy as I had to struggle to make a name. I remember after doing quite a few projects, I was not getting the kind of work I wanted and so it was leading nowhere. I was ready to pack my bags and leave. I had promised my parents that if acting did not work out I’d quit and leave Mumbai. It was on my husband, Sandeep Sejwal’s insistence, that I decided to try my hand at playing an antagonist for the first time and since then there has been no looking back.”

