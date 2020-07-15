Kasautii Zindagii Kay new teaser introduces Karan Patel as Mr Bajaj, Ekta Kapoor promises same ‘swag level’. Watch

Sections
Ekta Kapoor shared a new teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, featuring Karan Patel as the new Rishabh Bajaj. Watch it here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj in the new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a new promo of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which introduces actor Karan Patel as the new Mr Bajaj. In the teaser, Karan slowly walks towards the camera and promises that Rishabh Bajaj will be a formidable force in the show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “Everything is just right with Mr. Bajaj as always! Swag level...same as before. Attitude level...same as before. Name - ‘Karan’...same as before... err sorry.. name -‘Rishabh’, same as before! ;).” The role was earlier played by actor Karan Singh Grover but he quit the show last year.

Karan Patel’s wife, television actor Ankita Bhargava, showered praise on the new teaser. “Kya Baat Kya Baat,” she commented on Ekta’s post, followed by heart-eyes and heart emojis.

 



Also read: Amit Sadh says he was ‘banned’ by TV industry: ‘They called each other and said isko kaam mat do’

New episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began airing from Monday. Currently, the shoot has been halted, as actor Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu on the show, tested positive for Covid-19. Even though Karan Patel did not shoot with Parth, he took the test as a precautionary measure.

“Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all is good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry,” his publicist said in a statement. Other actors on the show, including Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee have also tested negative for Covid-19.

Incidentally, Karan Patel had a minor role in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also acted in shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kasturi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In addition to this, he has participated in a number of reality shows, including Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Survivor India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Box Cricket League and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

