Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Kunal Thakur quits show: ‘I would like to stay at home till the scare settles’

Actor Kunal Thakur of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has decided to quit the show rather than risk his health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kunal Thakur had joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay in March.

While many television actors are returning to sets to resume shooting for their daily soaps, Kunal Thakur has decided not to risk his health. The actor has quit his show Kasautii Zindagi Kay as he doesn’t want to travel to work everyday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kunal told The Times of India in an interview that his immunity has taken a hit after a wisdom tooth surgery. “I recently underwent a wisdom tooth surgery and was on medication. My immunity has dipped due to this. Also, the monsoon season has started and it’s not feasible for me to commute from my residence in Madh Island to Andheri. My area is a containment zone and I don’t have a driver who will take me to work everyday. I am very new to the industry and I feel that I am not equipped to combat such a crisis while I am shooting. I would like to stay at home till the scare settles,” he said.

 

Kunal, who plays lead character Anurag’s nephew on the show, says the makers have decided to give the show a time leap. “The makers had planned a leap and we were chosen to add a fresh angle to the show, but then, the lockdown happened. Now, they are again planning to introduce many changes and twists. While I have no issues creatively, I don’t feel safe shooting under the current circumstances.” He started on the show in March. After an audition in Mumbai, he was selected for the role.



Earlier last week, the show’s lead actor Parth Samthaan had shared pictures from the sets as the crew shot the show with full safety measures. His makeup artist was in a full PPE suit and rest all wore masks. “Back to Shoot after 3 months Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia,” he wrote in his post.

Also read: Saroj Khan’s daughter reveals which Bollywood actors kept in touch with ‘masterji’ as her health deteriorated

Other actors such as Nia Sharma and Gracy Singh had also shared pictures and videos from the sets of their shows. “When I entered the sets, I was teary-eyed. It was such an emotional moment for me. When I entered the vanity van, I felt happy, overwhelmed, even apprehensive about taking a risk. My vanity was my home away from home and we all thought we would be back in 15 days,” Nia told Hindustan Times in an interview.

