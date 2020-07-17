Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot to resume today, writers tweak storyline until Parth Samthaan’s return: source

Days after lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19, the shoot for TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay will reportedly resume on Friday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Karan Patel, who plays the new Mr Bajaj, and Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu, will get back to work as the plot focuses on their relationship with each other. It adds that Erica Fernandes will be shooting for her scenes separately.

The report states Parth has been under treatment at home. It quoted a source as saying, “The makers are taking care of all his medical needs and ensuring he receives the best care. There is a doctor on call 24*7, instructing him on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, the writers have tweaked the storyline and sent Anurag out of the city on work.”

The source added, “Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August.”

The shooting had stopped for a few days after Parth had tested positive. The show’s shoot had before earlier this month after the lockdown. All other cast members also underwent tests for the novel coronavirus but were in the clear.

Also read: Kushal Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I want to tell people that there’s nothing more than your life’

However, a member of actor Aamna Sharif’s staff tested positive this week. Aamna plays Komolika on the show. She had shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, “Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more