Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Kashmera Shah defends Krushna Abhishek’s ‘biryani’ comment: ‘He wasn’t objectifying women’

Kashmera Shah defends Krushna Abhishek’s ‘biryani’ comment: ‘He wasn’t objectifying women’

Kashmera Shah came out in support of Krushna Abhishek after he was criticised for calling her ‘biryani’. She said that he is her husband and is free to call her whatever he wants.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek.

Actor Kashmera Shah defended her husband, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, after he called her ‘biryani’. She insisted that he ‘wasn’t objectifying women’ and said that he is free to call her whatever he wants.

Last week, Krushna had shared a gorgeous picture of Kashmera in a black low-cut monokini and quipped that he has no interest in ‘dal makhani’ outside as he has ‘biryani’ at home. His comments did not go down too well with a section of Instagram users, who criticised him for comparing women to food.

Talking to The Times of India, Kashmera said, “Krushna is my husband and he can call me whatever he wants. He wasn’t objectifying women. He can call me Dal Makhani, nonsense, Nimbu Paani, whatever he wants as he is my husband, who are you to stop him? Aaye bade defend karne waale! These are the people who are bringing me down and then defending me. One moment they will praise someone, and the next moment they will bring that person down. They don’t have a real side. They have no backbone and no stand.”

 



Kashmera then went on to slam people who hide behind the anonymity of social media and troll others. She said that while she is unfazed by such criticism, it must be having an impact on school and college kids. She advocated the banning of fake profiles on Instagram.

Also read: Did Rahul Vaidya get engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

Last week, Krushna had lauded Kashmera for her weight loss and said that she was back to being ‘hot’. “When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback,” he had written.

Kashmera had put on weight when she was trying to conceive and after welcoming twin boys through surrogacy, fitness took a backseat. She focussed her efforts on losing the extra weight in January this year and achieved her goal through a strict diet and exercise.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 14:03 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST
LIVE: Sitharaman launches credit guarantee support scheme for healthcare, 26 sectors
Nov 12, 2020 14:06 IST
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Nov 12, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal is in the lap of luxury, share pics of underwater room
Nov 12, 2020 13:58 IST
‘They are going to dominate’: Pathan’s strong prediction for IPL team
Nov 12, 2020 13:57 IST
UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs
Nov 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Can you answer Rs 7 crore question that made Nazia Nasim quit KBC 12?
Nov 12, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.