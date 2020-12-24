Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Kashmera Shah says Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 instead of her: ‘He disappeared 5 weeks ago’

Kashmera Shah says Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 instead of her: ‘He disappeared 5 weeks ago’

Kashmera Shah feels that she is ‘too strong a contestant’ to be out of Bigg Boss 14 so early. She said that Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted instead of her.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kashmera Shah was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 just two weeks after her entry.

Kashmera Shah, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 just two weeks after her entry as a challenger, talked about her exit and the goings-on inside the house. She expressed disappointment with her ouster and said that she gave the show her all.

In an interview, Kashmera said that Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted instead of her, claiming that he ‘disappeared five weeks ago’.

Calling herself ‘too strong a contestant to get out that fast’, Kashmera said that Abhinav has not been ‘doing anything’ for a while. “So if people think I was not being seen after doing so much, then he definitely had disappeared five weeks ago,” she told ETimes.

Kashmera said that many incidents were not shown on television. She claimed that while Nikki Tamboli told Rakhi Sawant, “Teri izzat yahan sabne looti hai (Everyone here has plundered your dignity).” Opposing this comment, Kashmera said, “What does that mean? And how can I not take a stand against it?’

Also read | AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

Kashmera said that she took a stand against Nikki’s abusive language and Arshi Khan flirting with the Abhinav, who is married to Rubina Dilaik. “I felt that maybe this was not the right season for me. Maybe last season was better because there were worthy players then. And the issues I had taken up would have mattered more then,” she said.

When Kashmera was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, her husband Krushna Abhishek cheered for her from the outside. Sharing a video of her entry in the show on Instagram, he had joked, “Congratulations @kashmera1 U are the best. Kabhi mat aao raho big boss me. Bhagwan kare big boss 12 Mahine chale (Don’t come back, stay in the Bigg Boss house. I hope the show goes on for a year)... Jokes apart play well Guys with my all time favorite @beingsalmankhan sir Love u bhai... Watch grand entry tonight.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
by Tanmay Chatterjee
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India

latest news

Sonal Mansingh moves breach of privilege motion in Rajya Sabha against Arvind Kejriwal
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
In the farm debate, focus on access to food
by Pulapre Balakrishnan
In Nepal, an attack on democracy
by Vijay Kant Karna and Ajaya Bhadra Khanal
An unlikely common strand of 2020 — land and property rights
by Aparajita Bharti and Bindushree D
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.