Kashmera Shah shares funny story about first meeting with Krushna Abhishek, he admits being weak in English. Watch

On the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kashmera Shah revealed a funny story about her first meeting with husband Krushna Abhishek. Watch the video here.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on The Kapil Sharma Show.

As family members joined the cast members on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday night’s episode, some interesting revelations were made. Kashmera Shah joined husband Krushna Abhishek on the sketch-comedy show and shared a funny anecdote about the first time they met.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Kashmera if she knew Krushna was the nephew of Govinda when they first met, she said, “Nahi, nahi, maine inko poocha tha, ‘Which is your forthcoming film?’ Toh iska jawaab aaya, ‘Yeh meri fourth nahi, meri third film hai (No, no, I asked him, ‘Which is your forthcoming film?’ He replied, ‘This is not my fourth, this is my third film).’”

Archana Puran Singh was in splits. Krushna admitted that he was weak in English and said, “Haan, English ka problem hai. Sab ko hai idhar (Yes, I have a problem with speaking in English. All of us do, here).” He pointed at Kapil, who often makes fun of his own English-speaking skills on the show.

Kapil replied, “Main baat poochne hi wala tha ki iss baat pe sab has kyun rahe hai (I was just going to ask, why is everyone laughing at this)?”



 

Recently, Kapil and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show resumed shooting after more than four months. The first guest was Sonu Sood, who talked about his humanitarian efforts for migrants during the coronavirus pandemic and more.

The cast of SonyLIV series Avrodh will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil shared a picture with Darshan Kumaar, Madhurima Tuli, Neeraj Kabi and Amit Sadh. “Don’t miss the madness tonight with the super talented star cast of #Avrodh,” he captioned it. He also posted a clip from the episode, in which he is seen offering sanitiser to the guests, instead of tea and snacks.

