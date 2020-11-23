Kashmera Shah writes cryptic post after Govinda’s statement against Krushna Abhishek: ‘Mighty people will stop at nothing’

The feud between actor Govinda and his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, shows no sign of abating. A day after Govinda posted a statement, addressing alleged ‘defamatory comments’ by his nephew, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah has posted a cryptic statement. The face-off within the family was reignited after Krushna refused to appear with Govinda on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, citing the actor’s refusal to do a past show with him.

“Life does not come with an instruction guide but it comes with a Mother and as a Mother it’s my job to protect you and make you my priority number one. As a mother it’s my job to cause you no harm and keep your best interests at heart. As a mother my heart pains to see you in pain and I feel useless that I can’t take your pain away from you,” Kashmera wrote with a black-and-white photo featuring her with her child.

“However, I can take those things and people away that cause you that pain. As a mother I promise to Never let people use You for their personal agenda. I promise to Never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is Mighty People will Stoop at Nothing to Use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world. Your Mother Kashmera Shah Sharma @krushna30 @artisingh5 @rishaabchauhaan #motherslove #mothersworld #motherknowsbest #momsunite #baby #babyboy #sons #mylife #mypriority #mynumberone,” she wrote.

The post came a day after Govinda released a statement, claiming Krushna made ‘defamatory comments and was thoughtless’. Krushna had said in an interview that he attempted to get in touch with Govinda during the lockdown in vain, even when his son was ‘fighting for his life’ in the hospital. Govinda said he had visited the child in the hospital. “I went to see the babies in the hospital, along with my family, and even met the doctor and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that Kashmera Shah (Krushna’s wife) did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart. However, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister), which he has forgotten to mention,” he said.

He added that Krushna and Kashmera often make defamatory comments against him ‘mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances’. “I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family,” Govinda said.