Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Kashmera Shah writes cryptic post after Govinda’s statement against Krushna Abhishek: ‘Mighty people will stop at nothing’

Kashmera Shah writes cryptic post after Govinda’s statement against Krushna Abhishek: ‘Mighty people will stop at nothing’

Kashmera Shah has written a cryptic post a day after Govinda alleged that she and her husband Krushna Abhishek have been making defamatory comments against him.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera has written a post a day after Govinda alleged that they are making defamatory comments against him.

The feud between actor Govinda and his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, shows no sign of abating. A day after Govinda posted a statement, addressing alleged ‘defamatory comments’ by his nephew, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah has posted a cryptic statement. The face-off within the family was reignited after Krushna refused to appear with Govinda on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, citing the actor’s refusal to do a past show with him.

“Life does not come with an instruction guide but it comes with a Mother and as a Mother it’s my job to protect you and make you my priority number one. As a mother it’s my job to cause you no harm and keep your best interests at heart. As a mother my heart pains to see you in pain and I feel useless that I can’t take your pain away from you,” Kashmera wrote with a black-and-white photo featuring her with her child.

 

“However, I can take those things and people away that cause you that pain. As a mother I promise to Never let people use You for their personal agenda. I promise to Never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is Mighty People will Stoop at Nothing to Use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world. Your Mother Kashmera Shah Sharma @krushna30 @artisingh5 @rishaabchauhaan #motherslove #mothersworld #motherknowsbest #momsunite #baby #babyboy #sons #mylife #mypriority #mynumberone,” she wrote.

The post came a day after Govinda released a statement, claiming Krushna made ‘defamatory comments and was thoughtless’. Krushna had said in an interview that he attempted to get in touch with Govinda during the lockdown in vain, even when his son was ‘fighting for his life’ in the hospital. Govinda said he had visited the child in the hospital. “I went to see the babies in the hospital, along with my family, and even met the doctor and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that Kashmera Shah (Krushna’s wife) did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart. However, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister), which he has forgotten to mention,” he said.

He added that Krushna and Kashmera often make defamatory comments against him ‘mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances’. “I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family,” Govinda said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:02 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
Nov 23, 2020 13:19 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Coronavirus vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Let Nitish bring ‘Love Jihad’ law, then we will think, says Raut
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case
Nov 23, 2020 14:34 IST
Owl tangled in backyard soccer net rescued by cops. Watch
Nov 23, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.