Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 begins today with new rules: What to expect from Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 12

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the small screen with the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Monday. Before the first KBC 12 episode is aired, here are some of the new rules that will govern the show.

KBC 12 will air at 9 pm, Monday to Friday. Sony TV’s Instagram handle had shared an announcement post and had written: “Aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar! #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai aaj raat 9 baje se sirf Sony par (Respect, greetings and gratitude. KBC12 is set to commence from 9 pm tonight only on Sony).

There are three places where one can watch the show - on Sony TV channel on the small screen, on SonyLiv App or on Sonyliv.com. However, some of these services will require subscription. Also, Jio and Airtel subscribers can watch KBC 12 live streaming for free on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the rules of the game have undergone change. For the first time in Kaun Banega Crorepati’s history, live audience will not be allowed. To replace the audience poll feature, video-a-friend has been introduced. The actor wrote about shooting without audience, “The empty stadiums, the empty pitches at sporting .. us open, french roland garros, ipl, premleague .. all there but the sound boards are just not conveying ..we have the same system for kbc .. but the virus has been virulent, and precaution needs to be applied under the any circumstance conditioning.”

Also, the number of fastest finger first contestants will not be 10 but 8. All of these changes have been made keeping government mandated guidelines in mind. Amitabh, who is known for welcoming contestants with a warm handshake, will instead be giving them an ‘elbow bump’.

The team from KBC didn’t visit the home of the prospective contestants to shoot a video that gives an insight in their lives. Instead, the contestants shot their own videos..

It may be recalled that the entire selection process for KBC contestants this year was conducted virtually - from registrations to auditions.

For the last couple of days, Amitabh has been sharing quite a few pictures from the shoot of the episodes. Sharing one such where the staff are all in PPE kits, he had written recently, “.. be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should.”

When in August end, he had got back to work after recovering from Covid-19, he had written: “.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!”

Back in May, Amitabh had shot for some promotional content for the show. He had been criticised for ignoring lockdown rules. The actor had taken to his blog to reply and written: “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!”

