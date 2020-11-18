Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can you answer this super difficult Rs 7 crore question that Mohita Sharma could not?

Kaun Banega Crorepati found yet another crorepati in Tuesday’s episode. Sadly, she, too, could not bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 7 crore. Mohita Sharma was asked a rather tough 15th question and chose to quit the show with the Rs 1 crore she had won.

Mohita, an IPS officer, played confidently and answered all question posed by host Amitabh Bachchan. However, the final question evaded her. This was the question she was asked:

Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

The options given to her were: HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Trincomalee and HMS Meanee. The correct answer was HMS Trincomalee.

Trincomalee was built in Bombay, India, by the Wadia family shortly after the end of the Napoleonic Wars. It was named Trincomalee after the 1782 Battle of Trincomalee off the Ceylon (Sri Lanka) port of that name. It has now become the star attraction of the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.

Before Mohita, Nazia Nasim has become the first crorepati of the season. This was her Rs 7 crore question: “Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?” The options were Cathay Cinema Hall, Fort Canning Park, National University of Singapore and National Gallery of Singapore. The correct answer was Cathay Cinema Hall. Unable to answer, she chose to quit the show.

Nazia told Times of India she has no regrets about quitting the show: “No, I have no regrets that I couldn’t answer the Rs 7 crore question. I think reaching the show and being able to put across my opinion on the show was enough for me. Even if I wouldn’t have won Rs 1 crore, I would have not regretted. I had never gone on the show to win money. I went on the show for my mother and it was her dream. I am very proud that could do this for her.”

