Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Amitabh Bachchan returns as host for KBC 12 premiere

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of the popular game show, KBC. Now in its 12th season, the show has introduced some new changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its season 12 premiere on Monday. Amitabh has hosted all but one season of the show, but this time things are different.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several changes have been introduced. There will be no live audience, and therefore, no audience poll lifeline. Instead, a new lifeline called video a friend has been introduced.
Eight contestants will battle it out in the fastest finger first round, following which the winner will get to play for prize money on the socially distanced hot seat opposite Amitabh.
8:45 pm IST
Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will premiere on September 28 at 9 pm, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Sony LIV will air the show simultaneously, on the app on the website. The show will be available for free on Airtel TV and Jio TV.
