Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Amitabh Bachchan returns as host for KBC 12 premiere

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Amitabh Bachchan returns as host for KBC 12 premiere

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of the popular game show, KBC. Now in its 12th season, the show has introduced some new changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Amitabh Bachchan is back as host of KBC.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its season 12 premiere on Monday. Amitabh has hosted all but one season of the show, but this time things are different.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several changes have been introduced. There will be no live audience, and therefore, no audience poll lifeline. Instead, a new lifeline called video a friend has been introduced.

Eight contestants will battle it out in the fastest finger first round, following which the winner will get to play for prize money on the socially distanced hot seat opposite Amitabh.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 premiere:

8:45 pm IST

Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will premiere on September 28 at 9 pm, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Sony LIV will air the show simultaneously, on the app on the website. The show will be available for free on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:39 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Padikkal brings up his fifty, De Villiers on fire
Sep 28, 2020 20:49 IST

latest news

India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to hold virtual meet to review ties
Sep 28, 2020 20:50 IST
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Sep 28, 2020 20:50 IST
New California fire scorches wine country near San Francisco
Sep 28, 2020 20:47 IST
Biodiversity by the Bay: Mumbai’s green gems plotted on a
Sep 28, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.