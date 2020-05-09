Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registrations open tonight, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘you can’t put breaks on flight of dreams’

The registrations for the twelfth season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will open on Saturday, and host Amitabh Bachchan shared a video calling all aspiring participants to register.

In the video, Amitabh says in Hindi, “Everything can be stalled. Your friendship with the roads, the discussion over tea, everything can be halted. The office service, midnight strolls, love in malls, friends in the streets, morning school, dirt on the roads, the fast pace of life, the mess in a conference room, the banter with your domestic help, the sound of a train, of a heart’s beat. Everything can be stalled. But there is one thing that cannot be halted - the flight of dreams. So in your way to fulfilling your dreams, lie your registrations and my questions.”

He wrote alongside the video, “We are coming back ..!!! @sonytvofficial Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @amitabhbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par.”

Amitabh had shot the video at home, because of the coronavirus lockdown. Talking about it, he wrote on his blog, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!” Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so.”

Earlier, explaining the campaign’s execution process, director Nitesh Tiwari had told IANS, “For the execution bit, I had various chats with Mr. Bachchan, and to make it easier for him because he was only going to shoot the film at his house, I made a scratch film featuring me. My daughter (worked) as the cinematographer. I edited that film and I sent it across to him so that he could get a good idea about how I was looking at the film. And then Mr Bachchan did the rest. In fact, he did more. He was kind enough to send optional takes also...in case, I needed to look at alternatives. After that we did the post-production work, everybody sitting at their own homes.”

“Whenever we get down to working on KBC campaigns, what we normally do is we tap into the mindset of the people of the country at that point of time and given the situation we all are in, we chose to explore the possibility of having a campaign which was based around the idea of we being in the situation and how you tie it up to KBC as a game show. We all know KBC is not just a game show. It’s a means for people’s dreams to be fulfilled. That’s when we got this idea,” he added.

This will be the 12th season of KBC - a show that Amitabh has been hosting for several years now.

