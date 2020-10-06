Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: This question for Rs 25 lakh stumped Pradeep Kumar Sood. Can you answer it?

The 12th season off Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off last week and it has already stumped contestants and the viewers with many difficult question. On a recent episode of the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a particularly tough question to contestant Pradeep Kumar Sood, which meant losing out on Rs 25 lakh.

Amritsar resident Pradeep, a fitness enthusiast and food lover, was asked the following question for Rs 25 lakh:

The point on Earth that’s farthest from land is named after which fictional character of Indian origin?

Options: Robinson Crusoe, Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and Phileas Fogg

After much contemplation, Pradeep decided to quit the show with Rs 12.5 lakh prize money. Amitabh later revealed the answer to be Captain Nemo.

Captain Nemo is a fictional character created by the acclaimed French novelist Jules Verne. He featured in his books Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas (1870) and The Mysterious Island (1875). He was supposed to be the son of an Indian king who roams the seas in his submarine and fights the imperialist powers. He has been played by more than a dozen actors over the years in multiple films and TV series. Naseeruddin Shah played the character in Alan Moore’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Point Nemo is the oceanic pole of inaccessibility, the place in the ocean that is farthest from land. It lies in the South Pacific Ocean, 2,688 km (1,670 mi) from the nearest lands.The area is so remote that—as with any location more than 410 kilometres from an inhabited area—sometimes the closest human beings are astronauts aboard the International Space Station when it passes overhead.

Just like there is an oceanic pole of inaccessibility, there are also northern, southern and continental poles of inaccessibility.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s new season kicked off last Sunday. Amitabh has returned to host the show for an 11th time. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 in August but returned to work soon after testing negative for the disease.

