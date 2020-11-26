Kavita Kaushik’s husband Ronnit says he cried after her fight with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Something wrong with his mind’

Kavita Kaushik’s husband Ronnit Biswas is very disturbed by her intense fight with Aly Goni in the Bigg Boss 14. Aly got aggressive over a perceived slight to his family from Kavita and angrily kicked a trash can, which ended up injuring her.

Ronnit said that he cried after watching the fight because physical violence ‘was never a thing which we had signed up for’. He also said that men like Aly give others a bad name.

In an interview with The Times of India, Ronnit said, “I was very hurt and I cried also because this is not what we had signed up for. Physical violence was never a thing which we had signed up for; whether it happened directly or indirectly it doesn’t matter. If someone has got hurt or I have hurt someone I would go and apologise to that person and I would forget my anger at that moment. I felt really bad and pathetic because a man is doing this, I am a man myself and I can’t put it in words.”

Ronnit feels that Bigg Boss should have given Aly a more strict punishment, instead of just issuing a warning and nominating him for a week. “If he hit the trash can and Kavita got hurt because of it, then I think a strict action was needed. Obviously, we know that he can’t hit her directly so he will remove his frustration like this,” he said.

According to Ronnit, the fact that Aly kicked the trash can close to Kavita instead of the one behind ‘goes on to show his intention’. Ronnit said, “We all saw how aggressive he was getting, if a man is so aggressive with a woman then we can understand that there is certainly something wrong with his mind. Because of people like him, other men who are good towards women also get bashed. That is also not fair on the other men who are fair towards female gender, who take care of their women, who respect them.”

On Tuesday night’s episode, Aly lost his cool when Kavita told him in the middle of an argument, “Tumhari baap hoon main (I am your father).” He started kicking chairs and yelling, “Yeh mere baap ka naam kaise le rahi hai (How dare she take my father’s name)?” He also vowed to make her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 miserable and not allow her to sleep for even a second.

Kavita appealed to Bigg Boss to let her out of the house as she did not feel safe around Aly and could not tolerate ‘physical torture’.

