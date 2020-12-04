Kavita Kaushik’s husband says Abhinav Shukla has a drinking problem, drunk-called his wife till she called the cops

It seems the controversies that began in the Bigg Boss house are now tumbling out in the real world. After Kavita Kaushik walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house in a huff post a fight with Abhinav Shukla and wife Rubina Dilaik, her husband Ronnit has levelled serious charges against Abhinav.

During the fight in Bigg Boss house, Kavita had claimed that Rubina does not know the truth about her husband. To this, the Shakti actor had challenged her to go ahead and reveal it all. Ronnit has now claimed that Abhinav drunk-called his wife and asked her to meet at odd hours.

“Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once,” Ronnit tweeted.

He also claimed that Abhinav requested them to use their house for a shoot as he couldn’t shoot at his residence. “This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??,” he wrote.

Rubina had recently shocked her fans on the show by revealing that she and Abhinav were heading for a divorce before they entered the Bigg Boss house. She had said that if the two had not lived in the Bigg Boss 14 house together, they would have never made an effort to stay with each other under one roof.