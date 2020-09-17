Kavita Kaushik: Social media is the worst drug, look at the language, threats, abuses being hurled at people, judgements being passed

Much like her fellow colleagues, actor Kavita Kaushik, too, is angered to see the way people are jumping the gun in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ,Asserting that one should let law take its course and investigation to continue smoothly, the actor is against the agenda-driven conversations that are happening around the case.

“Humein dukh hona chahiye ki jo gaya woh kabhi wapas nahi aayega. Par hum to apne baki cheezon mein lagey pade hain. It’s been over two months and I’m worried if a case of a superstar is taking this long to reach a conclusion, how much anyone of us can suffer if something like this happen to us,” wonders Kaushik.

She also points how narratives have been shifting from one subject to another further complicating the case.

“It started from mental health, then nepotism, insider-outsider debate and now it’s drugs. This case is going everywhere, but reaching a conclusion. Kya hamara dhyan baki aur zazoori cheezon se hataya ja raha hai? This case is being politicised right now,” says Kaushik.

Looking at the toxic trolling, mud-slinging, blame game and name calling on social media, Kaushik feels it;s doing no good but adding fuel to the fire.

“Social media is the worst drug. Look at the language, threats, abuses being hurled at people and random judgements being passed. Everyone is saying something or the other and changing their words to suit their vested interest. Koi bolta hai Mumbai safe nahi hai, koi kuch aur bol raha hai. We all must protest, seek justice. I also want to know what happened with Sushant but what is this circus happening?” questions the actor.

Meanwhile, given how the entertainment industry is anyway going through a rough patch with shoots being affected due to the pandemic, Kaushik is looking forward to resume work, but not for the sake of it. She isn’t in any rush to take up just anything that comes her way.

“I’d rather sit at home and play with my cats than be a part of supernatural shows or shows portraying typical Indian women whose entire life revolves around their kitchen. After doing a show like FIR for eight years, I don’t want to be a part of any regressive content. No one has yet offered me anything reasonably interesting, which would coerce me to get ready with my sanitisers, 10 packs of masks, and get going,” she tells us.

Asked about the virus scare and the fact that many cast and crew members on several shows have tested positive, is she still comfortable stepping out for work?

Kaushik admits that though all these news have made her cautious, she is all for work to continue with all necessary precautions in place.

“How are we forgetting that the government have requested us to be responsible in going atmanirbhar for survival? Forget wearing masks, many aren’t even following social distancing norms. Public gatherings are happening every other day. It’s strange that fingers are always being pointed towards the entertainment industry. Why are cases reported on sets of shows being highlighted, while people flouting Covid-19 norms ignored? In fact, TV shoots are happening in a systematic way by following precautions. Let them do their work please,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ