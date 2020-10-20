KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for single mother who won only Rs 1.6 lakh, announces Rs 5 lakh scholarship for her daughter

The television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12 has thrown many stories of people displaying exemplary character in the face of struggle. One such a participant was a single mother from Navi Mumbai, Swarupa Deshpande. Amitabh Bachchan praised her and called her an ‘inspiration’.

Swarupa came on to the hot seat after successfully completing the fastest fingers first round. Subsequently, she answered nine questions but also utilised all her lifelines. On her 10th question, unable to answer, she chose to withdraw from the game. She took home a prize money worth Rs 1,60,000. She is a Panvel resident, who has been supporting her two children single-handedly, struggling through financial barriers. She also has a dream of building a house of her own, the KBC 12 promo had mentioned.

However, it was life’s journey so far which won her praise from Amitabh Bachchan. He told her: “What you are doing and the manner in which you are leading your life, you are an inspiration to women, particularly some women for whom it becomes almost like a burden as they tell themselves that since they are married, they have to stay there (as in with in-laws) even if one I to struggle in life or face disgrace.”

Later, Amitabh also announced a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh for Swarupa’s elder daughter.

The veteran actor has been shooting for the show and will continue to do so even through the festive season. During the show too he keeps entertaining his guests, like he recently played hopscotch over a question as contestant Ankita Singh did not know what the game was. He also regaled his guests saying how he did jhadu pocha during the lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter