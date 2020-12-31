Sections
KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan says wife Jaya has a 'sixth sense' for identifying people with bad intentions

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan said that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, has a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amitabh Bachchan poses with wife Jaya Bachchan.

Host Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, has a knack for identifying bad seeds. He made the revelation after listening to a contestant’s personal story.

When contestant Bhavana Waghela told him about falling on bad times because of her husband’s poor business decisions, Amitabh advised him to listen to her. Bhavana said that their family had to incur debts after her husband’s business partner ran off with their money, for which she said she often berates him.

Amitabh told her to express herself in a calm manner, and said that women have a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions. Giving the example of how Jaya is able to immediately gauge a person, he said, “I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to better identify a person’s hidden motives.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan gives love advice to KBC contestant, says he used to write Jaya Bachchan love letters, continues to write them to this day

Amitabh often narrates personal anecdotes on the show. He recently spoke about how he ended up marrying Jaya, after a contestant asked him if he ever wrote her love letters. “Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain (I am an open minded and open hearted person),” he said. “Sir love letter aapne diya tha Jaya ji ko (did you write Jaya love letters)?” the contestant asked. “Haan, kahi (yes, plenty),” Amitabh said. “Aaj tak dete rehte hain (I give her love letters to this day).”

Amitabh and Jaya recently attended a Christmas dinner with their family. Their granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared several pictures from the get-together on social media. Bhavana will play for Rs 1 crore on Thursday’s episode of KBC 12, after successfully answering the question for Rs 50 lakh.

