KBC 12: Audition process for Amitabh Bachchan’s show goes completely digital for the first time

The ongoing lockdown to control the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the makers of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati to take the audition and first screenings for the show online. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the show for several years, shared details of registration process for KBC 12 and the first question also premiered on May 10, Sunday.

Confirming the development, head of business planning and communication at Sony Amit Raisinghani told Mid-Day, ”This is the season of firsts as the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally. We are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge.”

The tabloid also quoted a source to explain the digital process: “The audition comprising a general knowledge test and a video submission will be conducted online via SonyLIV. The final round is the personal interview with the shortlisted contestants, which will be conducted via video calls.”

The first question for the registrations was: “Where in China was the Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, first identified?” Much like the promo, Amitabh will be shooting from inside his home for all the questions as well. The second question was more of a GK one. “Which place was merged with Dadra and Nagar Haveli to form India’s newest union territory.”

About shooting amid lockdown, Amitabh had written on his blog soon after completing the promo, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!” Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so.”

Earlier, explaining how the entire work from home will function amid the lockdown, director Nitesh Tiwari had told IANS, “For the execution bit, I had various chats with Mr. Bachchan, and to make it easier for him because he was only going to shoot the film at his house, I made a scratch film featuring me. My daughter (worked) as the cinematographer. I edited that film and I sent it across to him so that he could get a good idea about how I was looking at the film. And then Mr Bachchan did the rest. In fact, he did more. He was kind enough to send optional takes also...in case, I needed to look at alternatives. After that we did the post-production work, everybody sitting at their own homes.”

