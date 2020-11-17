KBC 12: Can you answer this question that won IPS Mohita Sharma Rs 1 crore?

IPS Mohita Sharma has become the latest participant to win Rs 1 crore on the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. Host Amitabh Bachchan had advised her to quit with the prize money if she wasn’t sure of the answer for the last question, worth Rs 7 crore.

The question which won Mohita Rs 1 crore was this: “Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?” The options were: a) HMX b) RDX c) TNT d) PETN. She used her final lifeline -- ask the expert -- and was able to zero in on the right option. RDX was the right answer to the question.

IPS Mohita Sharma successfully attempted the Rs 1 crore question on KBC 12.

Mohita was accompanied by her husband on the show. She also recited a self-written poem in front of Amitabh Bachchan. The lyrics of the poem were: “Iss khakhi rang ki kuchh toh baat hai. Lagta hai desh ki mitti se, karti yeh seedha samvaad hai.”

Mohita said her biggest concern about participating on the show was her fear of being looked down upon for not being able to play a decent game. She talked about how, more than being able to win a large sum of prize money, she was concerned about the people who would have questioned her knowledge as an IPS officer. Happy with her performance, she thanked her in-laws and confessed to bothering them repeatedly at night by sharing her fears with them on the phone. She then thanked her husband and her parents for their support.

KBC 11 ‘crorepati’ winner Ajeet Kumar congratulated Mohita for her big win and shared a video message via the channel. Nazia Nasim was the first crorepati of the twelfth season.

