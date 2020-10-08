KBC 12: Can you answer this Rs 25 lakh question that stumped Asmita Madhav Gore on Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12) is fast turning out to be among the most-loved shows on Indian television. In its eighth episode on Wednesday, contestant Asmita Madhav Gore successfully went past 12 questions, but on her 13th question - worth Rs 25 lakhs - she got stumped. She, nonetheless, won the appreciation of all.

The question on which she stumbled was: Which of these days was celebrated in a special way in 1905 to protest against the partition of Bengal and to show unity among people? The options were: Dussehra, Raksha Bandhan, Eid or Easter Sunday. The correct answer is Raksha Bandhan.

Asmita decided to quit the show as she had exhausted all her lifelines. She went home with a prize money of Rs 12,50,000. It may be recalled that on Tuesday’s episode, she had made it to the hot seat using the Fastest Finger First button.

Asmita could not go beyond the 13th question but in the process, she won many hearts. While on the hot seat with Amitabh, Asmita had shared some details about her life. She hails from the Latur region of Maharashtra. With the money she had earned, Asmita will ensure her brother and sister complete their education. She told Amitabh that her father is 100% blind, while her mother is nearly 40% without vision. In a chat with her father, Asmita’s father mentioned how he was only two or two-and-a-half years old, when he lost his vision. Asmita has been shouldering the responsibility of the family from a tender age, it was revealed. The episode saw Amitabh get emotional.

KBC 12 took off on September 28. This year’s show is different from all the last seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time that there is no live audience on the show. Amitabh, who recovered from coronavirus in August, has been sharing updates of the shoot ever since he returned to the sets, post his illness.

