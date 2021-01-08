KBC 12: The Rs 7 crore question that made crorepati Neha Shah quit Amitabh Bachchan’s game show, can you answer it?

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 saw Dr Neha Shah of Mumbai become the fourth contestant to win Rs 1 crore. However, it is the Rs 7 crore question which stumped her on Thursday.

KBC 12, which was launched on September 28 last year, saw Delhi-based communications professional Nazia Nasim become its first crorepati.

On Thursday’s episode, Dr Shah chose to quit the show as she was asked the question for Rs 7 crore. The question was as follows: “The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla? The options were 1) Viceregal Lodge 2) Gorton Castle 3) Barnes Court and 4) Cecil Hotel. The correct answer was Barnes Court. Not knowing the correct answer, Dr Shah opted out. Post that, when Amitabh asked to pick an option, she went with Cecil House, which was incorrect.

The question that fetched her Rs 1 crore was: “Who was the first Chinese to go inside space, aboard a Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?” Dr Neha had answered it correctly when she picked “Yang Liwei”. The options were: Nai Haisheng, Yang Liwei, Fei Junglong and Jing Haipeng.

An interesting facet in Dr Neha’s life is that she is a practising doctor who was among the frontline warriors against Covid-19. She treated many people during the pandemic too.

Before Neha, Anupa Das, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim became crorepatis on the show.

