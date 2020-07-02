Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 participant Rani Chatterjee alleges harassment: ‘Might die by suicide as I am in depression’

An actor named Rani Chatterjee who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has written a detailed note addressing Mumbai Police, asking for help. She has claimed harassment at the hands of a person she names as Dhananjay Singh. She claimed she was depressed and might die by suicide.

Writing in Hindi, she said that she has been disturbed for a long time and though she often talks about being strong and positive, she can no longer take it. She said that a person has been writing bad things about her on Facebook for several years now. She tried her best to ignore them; others too asked her to ignore his posts. But she said that she too is human - he continues to fat-shame her and calls her ‘old’ . She added how people keep telling her to ignore them, at the same time, they also send her the links. She can’t ignore them now, she said.

She said that she has been in tremendous mental stress for a while now and feels that this guy (who writes about her) wants her to take her life. Hashtagging Mumbai Police, she then mentioned that if she was to take a drastic step, a person named Dhananjay Singh should be held responsible. She added that she had sought help from cyber cell too but they mentioned that since her name is not mentioned in any of the said posts, no action could be taken.

She signed out stating that she was left with no strength and that she would die by suicide as she has been going through depression for many years. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Rani has also acted in Bhojpuri films.

Post the shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide, the topic of depression and mental health has been in sharp focus. Actor Deepika Padukone, who was perhaps the first mainstream Indian celebrity to speak openly about her fight against depression, has been putting out posts about depression since Sushant’s death to dispel myths about the disease.

