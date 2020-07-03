Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to join Rohit Shetty’s show?

Actors Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani and writer Harish Limbachiyaa are likely to feature in an extended eight episode section for reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, before fans get to watch the finale that is likely to be shot on July 20.

A Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “Yes, we have roped in the best contestants of previous editions. The shoot for the special edition will commence from July 21. We had also approached Karan Patel, who will be seen in the finale of the ongoing season, but he has taken up a fiction show and hence, won’t be available. We are also in talks with Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. There is still no clarity on when the edition will hit the tube. It could start immediately or after a short gap. It will be a crisp edition and packed with entertainment.”

Also read: Troll asks Shekhar Kapur why he never cast any dark skin leads in his films, this was his reply

Karn Sangini actor Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang of Beyhadh 2 fame, Naagin 3 actor Adaa Khan, Satyameva Jayate actor Amruta Khanvilkar, Street Dancer 3D actor Dharmesh Yelande, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, comedian Balraj Syal and RJ Malishka were participants on the show this year. The tenth season was shot in Bulgaria and went on air from February 22.

All TV and film shoots were stalled late March when the central government announced a nationwide complete lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The countrywide lockdown was lifted on May 31 and Maharashtra state government also allowed shootings to resume, in principal. However, it was not before June end that all guidelines and safety measures for resuming shoot were in place for shootings to begin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more