Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner is Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel declared runner-up

Television actor Karishma Tanna edged out television actor Karan Patel and actor-choreographer Dharmesh Yelande to win the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Karan and Dharmesh were adjudged the first and second runners-up, respectively.

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma said that the show helped her conquer her fears and was a memorable experience for her. “Khatron Ke Khiladi has been an incredible journey for me, and I have never experienced so much adventure and thrill in my life. As I lifted the coveted trophy, the extraordinary journey and our good times spent in Bulgaria flashed in front of my eyes.”

“I would like to thank my co-contestants and Rohit Shetty for giving me strength and motivating me to overcome my fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi has taught me a lot, and this experience will stay with me forever,” she added.

Karishma not only grabbed eyeballs for fearlessly performing the stunts but also for her ‘chemistry’ with a gorilla. In the finale, she aced the Wrecking Ball task to emerge as the ultimate champion.

Also see: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Comedian Balraj Syal, television actors Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, actor Amruta Khanvilkar and Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi this season. The show was filmed in Bulgaria and premiered in February.

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 was a grand affair, with the contestants sharing their lockdown experiences and performing some interesting tasks. Karan demonstrated his diaper changing skills and Tejasswi cooked, while Dharmesh was pranked when he boasted about his newfound hairstyling skills.

In addition, the contestants were given quirky awards. Karishma Tanna was awarded ‘Student No 1’, Karan was given a special award for ditching the maximum stunts and Tejasswi was given an award for her charm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more