Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner is Nia Sharma, says a reply to those who thought she was ‘only about make-up, styling’

Television star Nia Sharma has won Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the adventure reality show also saw television stars Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin in the finals. This special edition of the show featured contestants from previous seasons fighting it out for the trophy.

Nia, who was also seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, said that she made it her mission to win Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India. She also wanted to prove to the people who believed her to be ‘only about make-up and styling’ that there was more to her.

In a statement, Nia said, “What started off as a fun special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show. Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go of the second opportunity that Colors gave me. I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result.”

“Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction within me. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about make-up and styling. No, she’s not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win!” she added.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu: People on social media are being brainwashed into hating, I call these trolls my closeted well-wishers

The grand finale saw a number of action-packed stunts. The red carpet the contestants made their entry on soon turned into a fear carpet that pushed them headlong into the adventure. There were ferocious pythons, spinning stunts performed at towering heights and a three-part heist stunt designed by Rohit, in which the contestants had to locate a necklace to win the ultimate battle. There were explosions, shattered glass, and electric shocks all around as the finalists tried to locate the necklace.

While Rohit returned as host of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan filled in for him in the first two episodes. The show also featured comedian Bharti Singh and her screenwriter husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, television stars Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Patel and Rithvik Dhanjani. Rithvik, one of the top contenders, had to bow out mid-season due to personal reasons.

Follow @htshowbiz for more