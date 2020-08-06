Sections
Home / TV / Khichdi actor Richa Bhadra quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19: ‘I am worried for my mom’

TV actor Richa Bhadra has contracted the coronavirus and has been quarantined at home.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Actor Richa Bhadra with her mom.

Actor Richa Bhadra, who has worked in popular shows like Khichdi and Baa Bahu Aur Baby, has contracted coronavirus and is currently home-quarantined. Opening up on the struggles of fighting the disease, Richa also wondered how she may have contracted it because she has been mainly staying at home.

A Mumbaiu Mirror report quoted her as saying, “I am unable to taste or smell anything and I’ve got severe cold and cough. Currently, I am quarantined at my own house but that’s difficult as I can’t touch things around me. My mother is taking care of my food, kaadha, but I’m worried about her as I don’t want her to contract the virus because of me.”

“A few times I travelled between Powai and Ghatkopar in my car, keeping all the safety precautions in mind. I even bought groceries and several items from medical stores but I used to take serious care in terms of sanitising the products as well as my hands. So, I am actually unable to figure how I contracted the virus. However, what’s happened has happened and now I am taking all kinds of precautionary measures so that I am back on track as soon as possible,” she added.

Last week, Richa posted on Instagram to reveal that she had contracted coronavirus. “Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for Covid-19 this morning .. BMC is informed about the same and I am home quarantined at the moment .. although I have mild symptoms, I would advice all those who have been in close proximity with me over the last few days to get themselves tested. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. Please be safe and take care. #covid19,” she wrote.



 

 

Recently, she also posted a picture for a “quarantine wali rakhi”. Richa and her brother can be seen on different floors in the picture. “Quarantine wali Raakhi @manav_bhadra thanks for being the best brother on this planet ,” she captioned the image.

