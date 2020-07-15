Kisses through face shields, sanitiser before romance: Twitter cringes at Star Plus for bringing Covid-19 into soap plots

A number of television serials across channels got new episodes this Monday and fans saw more than simple time leaps. For instance, Star Plus’ hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai presented a curious case of ‘art imitates life’ as it brought the coronavirus crisis into the soap’s plot.

Monday’s episode of the show--a fresh one after a break of three months due to the pandemic and the lockdown--saw the introduction of Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) twin sister and also, gloves and face masks. A scene showed Mohsin Khan’s Kartik arming Naira with hand sanitiser, gloves and a face shield before she stepped out of the house. Before she left, he even kissed her through the face shield.

When life gives you lemons...

Of course, when the scene landed online, Twitter could not ignore the cringe. “Aiyooooh such cringe much wow,” wrote one while others took help from Spongebob memes to convey their shock. Someone even called Naira and Kartik ‘relationship goals’ while another wrote, “Who knew Indian serials were so progressive?”

Progressive and informative. On Tuesday’s episode of the show, a scene showed Naira itching to remove her mask, saying that she is feeling suffocated. Kartik, however, tells her that she should remove it in open spaces without any crowd only if her hands are clean.

Also read: Roopa Ganguly says PM Modi’s office invited Sushant Singh Rajput for swearing-in, asks who left him out of other Bollywood meets with PM

The characters on the show wear masks every time they step out of their homes. Inside, it is business as usual. A video shared by Star Plus shows how the crew is taking extra precautions against coronavirus. There’s pedal-operated sanitiser dispensers installed, make-up artistes wear PPE kits and actors remove their masks only during a shot. The channel is providing health insurances and those who are unable to make daily commute to the sets have are being provided residence and food too.

However, production on Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagi Kay was halted after lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. His co-stars have also got themselves checked and no one else has been found positive so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more