Kokilaben and Gopi bau once more: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel recreate Rasode Mein Kaun Tha onstage, watch video

Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel are all set to recreate their popular Rasode Mein Kaun Tha moment for a New Year special event on the small screen. Rupal and Devoleena played popular characters of Kokila Ben and Gopi Bau on the hit show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya that has been revived for a second season.

Star Plus shared a video from the event that opens with Devoleena and Rupal all-decked up as their characters. A voice saying “kaun tha (who was it?)” brings us to Devoleena grooving to the rap and Rupal joins her soon. The duo then invite fans saying, “The New Year’s eve will be full of happiness when you are with Star Parivar.”

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, originally a dialogue from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, regained popularity earlier this year when popular YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate recreated it as a rap. The rap became an instant hit, catapulting Yashraj to new-found fame. He has since made several viral recreations in a similar fashion.

About the rap, Rupal had told Hindustan Times, “Since Saathiya the Koki image has stayed on with me, wherever I go, people recognise me for the character. But I never saw this coming. In fact, I didn’t know about it till my sister-in-law shared the video with me. Then my colleagues and son told me about how popular this has become. I’m not on social media, so wasn’t aware earlier.”

Sharing his excitement over popularity of the rap, Yashraj had told HT, “I cannot believe that this has happened. The best gesture was a call that I received from Rupal Patel (who plays Kokila in the show). She said she loved the video; she didn’t have to make that call, but she spoke with such warmth for over 10 minutes that it just made my day.”

