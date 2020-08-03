Sections
Krissann Barretto on good friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: He motivated us to dream big; things changed when Rhea came in his life

Ishqbaaaz actor Krissann Barretto alleges that after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, Sushant Singh Rajput distanced himself from his friends. Supporting a CBI enquiry, she adds that she is ready to help in investigation.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:09 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Krissann Barretto says friend Sushant Singh Rajput had many more things planned for future.

As investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues to reveal shocking and murky details, TV actor Krissann Barretto, who claims to be his “good friend”, shared on social media that the late actor distanced himself from friends for almost a year.

Alleging Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in his changed behaviour, Barretto wrote on Instagram, “After he started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us!!... His numbers were changed… We all tried reaching him but we could not!...”

The actor says she last met Rajput in April 5, 2019. “Sushant, his sister (Priyanka Singh), brother-in-law and I — we had a good time at his Pali Hill residence. We spoke about life and work. Sushant and I have a few common friends and we made plans of catching up with all of them soon.”

 



But things changed in no time and soon Rajput wasn’t keeping in touch with most of the people around. “We thought maybe he has just fallen in love, and going through his honeymoon phase, but we never thought this would happen. In between, I even tried contacting Sushant but none of his closest friends had his number. I send him a message on instagram in March, but he didn’t reply,” she reveals.

The 24-year-old, however, says she doesn’t know much about Chakraborty. “I’ve never met her. I don’t think someone like Sushant — who motivated us to dream big, told us to write down our dreams and work hard to achieve them and was always there to help — can do this. He was very happy. Things changed when he Rhea came in his life and they started to date,” says the actor known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Ishqbaaaz.

While Barretto is ready to help in the investigation, if required, she recently admitted on social media that she was also being scared that something like what happened to Sushant may happen to her.

“I know many of his friends are scared of opening up fearing their career and life would be at risk. When I spoke, I got calls from some of them. I’m scared, too. If something like this can happen to Sushant, it can happen to anyone,” she shares.

In support of a CBI enquiry, Barretto adds further, “I don’t think anyone in the right state of mind would put their life and career in jeopardy to speak for their friend, just for some personal agenda.”

