Krushna Abhishek on refusing to do Kapil Sharma’s show with uncle Govinda: ‘I wouldn’t have been able to stop my tears’

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has spoken about the rift between his family and that of his uncle Govinda in a new interview. Krushna had recently refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show when Govinda and his daughter Tina were coming as guests. He had said that he had taken the decision based on Govinda and his wife Sunita’s reservations about appearing on the show with him.

“Yes, I refused to do the episode featuring my Maama Govinda, as there are some differences between us, and I didn’t want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations,” Krushna has now said.

In a new interview on Spotboye, Krushna spoke about their relationship as it stands today. “I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much. Which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn’t able to stop my tears. So, it’s best not to do the episode. I’ve been very close to him. I’ve stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayee hai (Despite our love, there is distance between us).”

Krushna and Govinda had a public fallout in 2018 after a face-off between Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera. Sunita reportedly took umbrage after a tweet by Kashmera Shah about ‘people who dance for money’. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, and not Govinda, but Sunita refused to budge.

When Govinda and Sunita were supposed to appear on Kapil’s show last year, she had reportedly shown reservations about Krushna appearing as well. Krushna told Bombay Times about his decision not to do the show this time, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”