Krushna Abhishek parties with Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, calls wife Kashmera ‘hotness overloaded’

Actor and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kashmera Shah rang in the New Year with her actor husband Krushna Abhishek and has shared several fun-filled videos and pictures from the party were their friends Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra were also present.

Kashmera first posted a short video of herself in which she says, “Happy New Year,” even as Milind Gaba’s song, Kya Karu plays in the background.

The second one is a fun video. We see Krushna and Karan sitting together as the comedian tells the camera, “Mere ko hairstyle bahut accha laga Nisha ka (I liked Nisha’s hairstyle a lot).” Nisha, holding a packet of munchies in her hand, says, “Wait! I will give you my reaction. Okay, 1, 2, 3 Action.” Krushna then repeats himself as Nisha comes close to him and says, “Sacchi (really)? Of 2020 or 2021?” Krushna says it is the best hairstyle of 2021.Nisha then stuffs his mouth with the munchies and says, “Very good, bus bus aur kuch mat bolo (Stop right there, do not say anything else).”

Sharing the video, Kashmera wrote on Instagram, “Hahaha friends that don’t let u go @missnisharawal @realkaranmehra @rohitkverma @rishaabchauhaan Happy New Year.” Nisha commented saying, “yeh kab hua (when did this happen)? love you both.”

Kashmera also posted a video of herself on Friday. She poses in a red bikini and blue silk shirt as Alka Yagnik’s Chalk Chalka plays in the background. “Have a great new year people @krushna30 @artisingh5 @rishaabchauhaan @colorstv #stunning #gorgeous #happynewyear #exotic #body #hotmodel #heatitup #kashisback #red #redhot #sexy #beauty #beautiful #toohottohandle,” she captioned it.

Krushna also posted a picture of Kashmera from the video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it “Hotness overloaded.”

Also read: Dia Mirza: In 2021, let us resolve to become better citizens of our planet with our choices

Kashmera was recently seen on Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and she was the first challenger to be voted out of the game.

Follow @htshowbiz for more