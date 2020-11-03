Krushna Abhishek shares sultry photo of Kashmera Shah: ‘When you have Biryani at home, why will you want Dal Makhani outside?’

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek shared a stunning picture of his wife, actor Kashmera Shah, and quipped that he has no interest in ‘Dal Makhani’ outside as he has ‘Biryani’ at home. He also lauded her for her recent weight loss, saying that she is ‘back to (her) hot self’.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of Kashmera posing in a black low-cut monokini, Krushna wrote, “When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self @kashmera1 #wife #hotness #kashisback.”

Last week, Kashmera shared a candid video from the same photoshoot and wrote, “Behind the scenes of my sexy photo shoot @ojasrajani @tajsantacruzmumbai.”

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Kashmera had said that Krushna has no objection to her sultry snaps. “One of the reasons Krushna fell for me was my sexiness and for any relationship to be alive, I believe physical attraction is a must. I fell for his wit and humour. Krushna never has a problem with me posting sexy pictures on social media or doing bold photo shoots,” she said.

Krushna and Kashmera fell in love while shooting for their film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007) and secretly got married in Las Vegas in 2013. In 2017, they welcomed twin boys through surrogacy.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, Kashmera did not rule out the idea of having biological children later. “You know, we still don’t know why I couldn’t conceive. Everything seemed to be perfect — the embryo was good, lining and womb was fine. I think my kids just didn’t want me to go through the trouble of nine months. But, 100% I want to experience getting pregnant myself. I will not stop trying. Though I have two very sweet, naughty munchkins and my hands are very full with them, so, let’s see,” she said.

