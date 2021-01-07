Krystle D’Souza gushes about her swanky new apartment, with a ‘beautiful view and deck area’. See pic

Sections
Actor Krystle D’Souza gushed about her new apartment, which she bought mainly because of the ‘beautiful’ view it offers. See a picture here.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Krystle D’Souza has bought a new house.

Actor Krystle D’Souza recently became the proud owner of a new house in Mumbai’s Andheri West neighbourhood. In an interview, she said that it was a culmination of years of hard work.

In an interview, she spoke about the house, and how she wants to do it up. She said that she has a vision for it, and needs to now connect with professionals who can realise her ideas.

“I have a beautiful deck area, so I’m surely going to use that well for my coffee mornings and as my zoning space,” she told The Times of India in an interview. “And I have a lot of clothes and shoes and bags, so a nice space for that as well is what I have kept in mind.”

 

She said that she never really gave buying a house serious thought, but decided to make the investment after falling in love with her new apartment’s view. She said, “I honestly never thought about it since my parents own a few houses in Mumbai. But this pandemic gave me time to actually do some R&D and figure out a nice place for myself. I only bought it because I loved this property and the amenities. And because it’s on a very high floor so my view is beautiful.”

Also read: I am single and I am not missing out on anything: Krystle D’souza

After a successful career in the television industry, Krystle was all geared up for the release of her first film -- Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. But the pandemic put a halt on the film’s release. In an interview to Hindustan Times last year, she said, “There is so much happening in the world, everyone is dealing with their own things, from migrant workers to Covid deaths, the release of the film is the last thing on anyone’s mind.”

