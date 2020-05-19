Sections
Kubbra Sait spots Sacred Games reference in Paatal Lok, fans call it ‘greatest crossover ever’

Kubbra Sait noticed a reference to her Sacred Games character Kukoo in Amazon Prime’s new series Paatal Lok.

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kubbra Sait as Kukoo in Sacred Games.

Kubbra Sait, who played the transgender Kukoo in the Netflix series Sacred Games, noticed what seemed to be a reference to her character in the new Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. This is already being hailed by fans as the ‘greatest crossover ever’.

In Paatal Lok, Mary Lyngdoh aka ‘Cheeni’ (played by Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) works at a beauty parlour run by Kukoo. Like the Sacred Games character, there is more to Cheeni than meets the eye, as seen in the backstory.

Bringing the meta Sacred Games reference to light, Kubbra tweeted, “You know the coolest thing... Cheeni worked in Kuku ka parlour. Mairembam Ronaldo Singh is still reeling in my head. #PaatalLok.”

A fan shared a Paatal Lok still of Cheeni talking about working for Kukoo, and called it the ‘greatest crossover ever’. Sharing the tweet, Kubbra wrote, “Bola tha maine (I told you so). I saw what you did there, Sudip Sharma (creator of the show). #PaatalLok.”



 

 

Kubbra earlier showered praise on Paatal Lok and wrote in a tweet, “I won’t even begin to write how I feel after watching #PaatalLok. I’ll just sit here & feel for a while longer. #JaideepAlhawat #IshwakSingh @NeerajKabi @sharmamatvipin @GulPanag #MairembamRonaldoSingh @nowitsabhi @PrimeVideoIN. Thank You for the ride through a different hell.”

 

Also read: Paatal Lok reviewed by Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, call Anushka Sharma’s show ‘superb’

Earlier, in an interaction with Fever Network on 100 Hours 100 Stars, Kubbra had said that deciding to play Kukoo in Sacred Games was an easy choice for her. “It was the easiest choice I have ever actually made. I don’t mean this in retrospect, it genuinely was, even back in the day. I wanted to break out of what I was doing, I wanted to do something new. Somebody was giving me an opportunity. It was right there in front of me, all I had to do was audition well and get the part. Also, for me, it was either work or not work, and obviously I picked work because that is what mattered to me at that point of time,” she said.

“Yes, I do understand that most people consider it ‘bold’ or think, ‘Wow, that is so brave’, but I really didn’t think like that. I went with my instinct and my instinct was, ‘Do it.’ I didn’t sit and cross-examine my instinct at that point of time, I just did it. And I’m so glad I did because it could have played out in any way, it could have been the worst decision of my life, but I am so glad it turned out to be the best decision. You only know once you jump off the cliff,” she added.

