Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh welcomes baby girl, names her Alayna

Kumkum Bhagya’s Aaliya, actor Shikha Singh has become a mother. She and her pilot husband Karan Shah have welcomed a baby daughter into their lives.

Speaking to The Times of India, Shikha said the couple have decided to name her Alayna, a name inspired by their Maldives vacation. “We are naming her Alayna Singh Shah. During our trip to Maldives in February, we had decided that if we have a daughter, this would be her name. This was the first name we both agreed upon, and after that, throughout the pregnancy, we called our baby, ‘Al’,” she said.

Shikha delivered her daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic but was satisfied with the care she received. “Karan and I had taken all the precautions we could throughout our pregnancy. We wore masks constantly, sanitised ourselves and did all household chores. God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us,” she said.

Also read: Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra comments on outpouring of love for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shikha had been sharing frequent updates about her pregnancy on social media. On Tuesday, she shared a picture with Karan, and wished for the health of her baby. “Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya Al,” she wrote.

Shikha has no plans to quit her very popular show and hopes to return after a short maternity break of a couple of months.

Follow @htshowbiz for more